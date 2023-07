Fewer building permits for residential properties issued in Romania

Fewer building permits for residential properties issued in Romania. The number of building permits for residential properties issued in Romania decreased by 24.5% y/y to 14,122 in Romania during the first five months of the year, according to the statistics office INS. The corresponding aggregated surface of the projects decreased by 20.5% y/y to 3.5mn square (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]