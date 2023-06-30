Small investors alone place orders for nearly 11% of Hidroelectrica shares
Jun 30, 2023
Small investors alone place orders for nearly 11% of Hidroelectrica shares.
The small investors placed orders for 48.4mn Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) shares worth RON5.4bn (EUR 1.1bn) in the first five days of the 8-day IPO, more than four times the stake earmarked out of the total under the process. They thus placed orders to buy nearly 11% of Hidroelectrica in the IPO (...)
