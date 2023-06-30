Western Romania: Oradea to place 100 containers for collecting textile waste

Western Romania: Oradea to place 100 containers for collecting textile waste. Officials in Oradea, in western Romania, recently announced that one hundred containers for collecting textile waste will be placed around the city. This initiative aims to promote recycling and the proper management of textile waste. “Currently, in Oradea, the waste management delegation (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]