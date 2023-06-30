BestJobs survey: Only 40% of white-collar employees in RO don’t use remote or hybrid work

BestJobs survey: Only 40% of white-collar employees in RO don’t use remote or hybrid work. Currently, of Romanian white-collar employees, 28% work in a hybrid system, while another 40% go to the office on a daily basis, according to the latest survey conducted by the online recruitment platform BestJobs. At the same time, about a third of employees work exclusively remotely. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]