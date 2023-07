Romania’s Translectrica completes refurbishment of Ungheni substation

Romania’s Translectrica completes refurbishment of Ungheni substation. Romania’s power grid operator Transelectrica announced the completion of the refurbishment of the Ungheni substation in Mures county, with a total investment of over EUR 10mn, VAT not included. The sub-station is used for Romania’s power exports to Moldova. The project was financed from its (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]