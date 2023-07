BestJobs: Almost 40% Of White-Collar Workers Go To The Office Every Day, 28% Of Them Work Hybrid



Almost 40% of white-collar workers go to the office every day and 28% of them work in hybrid system, about a third of the employees work exclusively remotely, according to the latest survey conducted by online recruitment platform Bestjobs.