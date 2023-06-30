Romanian firefighters head to Greece as Europe braces for vegetation fires

Romanian firefighters head to Greece as Europe braces for vegetation fires. Europe's hottest summer in history is forecasted, and hundreds of firefighters, among which 40 Romanians, have been sent to high-risk areas around the continent to fight vegetation fires. Greece, France, and Portugal are expecting fires due to the hot temperature.