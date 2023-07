Retail Investor Subscribes RON150M Worth Of Hidroelectrica Shares During IPO

Retail Investor Subscribes RON150M Worth Of Hidroelectrica Shares During IPO. One individual investor subscribed RON150 million worth shares in electricity producer Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO) during the IPO the company is conducting on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, Ziarul Financiar has found. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]