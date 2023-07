Electrica Gets New EUR6.25M EU Funding Via Modernization Fund

Electrica Gets New EUR6.25M EU Funding Via Modernization Fund. Electricity distributor and supplier Electrica (EL.RO), a major actor on its markets, has notified investors that its Distributie Energie Electrica Romania (DEER) subsidiary attracted new non-repayable EU funding via the Modernization Fund in amount of EUR6.25 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]