June 30, 2023

Ten Best Performing Local Equity Funds In May 2022-May 2023 Period Delivered 3.5% To 6.8% Yields For Investors
The ten best performing local open-end equity funds between May 2022 and May 2023 delivered to investors yields of 3.5% to 6.8%, below the inflation rate and below the yields of bond and fixed income funds, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data from the (...)

Greece's PPC To Complete Acquisition Of Enel Romania In September Greece’s PPC would complete the acquisition of Enel Romania in September, which will boost its customer number by 57% and the energy production capacity in operation by 14%, the group said.

Vegetable Oil Producer Argus Sells 86.1% In Aliment Murfatlar Vegetable oil producer Argus Constanta (UARG.RO) on Friday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that it had sold 4,330 shares or 86.1% in Aliment Murfatlar SRL for RON23.7 million.

Retail Investors Subscribe RON5.7B Worth Of Hidroelectrica Shares In Six Days In the first six days of Hidroelectrica's (H20.RO) IPO, subscription orders for 50.6 million shares from retail investors were entered into brokers' systems, with 432.5% of their tranche subscribed by the end of Friday.

Eforie Colorat: Film and contemporary art festival returns to the Romanian Black Sea coast Eforie Colorat, the festival running from July 3rd to September 10th in Eforie Sud, on the Romanian Black Sea cost, will offer two months of films, concerts, debates, workshops and greening actions, events designed to erase the barriers between artists and the public, and the boundaries (...)

CEO Omer Tetik Sells 75,000 Shares In Banca Transilvania On Bucharest Stock Exchange Omer Tetik, CEO of Romania's largest bank, Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), on June 28 sold 75,000 shares in the lender, at RON201.12 per unit, in line with a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

Open-air performances, film screenings at Brașov Comedy Week The central Romania city of Brașov will host between July 3rd and July 9th the tenth edition of the Comedy Week festival. The event is adding a new venue to its program, namely the Nicolae Titulescu Central Park, besides the Sica Alexandrescu Theater and Astra Cinema. The park will host a (...)

Electrica Gets New EUR6.25M EU Funding Via Modernization Fund Electricity distributor and supplier Electrica (EL.RO), a major actor on its markets, has notified investors that its Distributie Energie Electrica Romania (DEER) subsidiary attracted new non-repayable EU funding via the Modernization Fund in amount of EUR6.25 million.

 


