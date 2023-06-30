Ten Best Performing Local Equity Funds In May 2022-May 2023 Period Delivered 3.5% To 6.8% Yields For Investors

Ten Best Performing Local Equity Funds In May 2022-May 2023 Period Delivered 3.5% To 6.8% Yields For Investors. The ten best performing local open-end equity funds between May 2022 and May 2023 delivered to investors yields of 3.5% to 6.8%, below the inflation rate and below the yields of bond and fixed income funds, in line with calculations by Ziarul Financiar (ZF) daily based on data from the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]