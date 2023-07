Retail Investors Subscribe RON5.7B Worth Of Hidroelectrica Shares In Six Days

Retail Investors Subscribe RON5.7B Worth Of Hidroelectrica Shares In Six Days. In the first six days of Hidroelectrica's (H20.RO) IPO, subscription orders for 50.6 million shares from retail investors were entered into brokers' systems, with 432.5% of their tranche subscribed by the end of Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]