Vegetable Oil Producer Argus Sells 86.1% In Aliment Murfatlar

Vegetable Oil Producer Argus Sells 86.1% In Aliment Murfatlar. Vegetable oil producer Argus Constanta (UARG.RO) on Friday notified the Bucharest Stock Exchange that it had sold 4,330 shares or 86.1% in Aliment Murfatlar SRL for RON23.7 million. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]