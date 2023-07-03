Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel

Romanian carmaker Dacia confirmed on Monday, July 3, that, from 2025, it would compete as a manufacturer in the World Rally-Raid Championship, culminating with its participation in the Dakar Rally. Its race car will run on synthetic test fuel supplied by Aramco, a world leader in the energy