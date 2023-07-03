 
July 3, 2023

Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel
Jul 3, 2023

Romanian carmaker Dacia confirmed on Monday, July 3, that, from 2025, it would compete as a manufacturer in the World Rally-Raid Championship, culminating with its participation in the Dakar Rally. Its race car will run on synthetic test fuel supplied by Aramco, a world leader in the energy (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Piletilevi Group Buys 80% In Bilete.ro Piletilevi Group, the largest and best-known ticket sales platform in the Baltic states, is acquiring a majority stake in Bilete.ro, Romania's oldest and leading ticket sales company with a 30 percent market share, the Group said in a press statement.

Finance Ministry Raises RON566M From Banks On July 6 Romania's Finance Ministry raised RON566 million from banks on Thursday (July 6), selling government paper maturing in 2030, at an annual average yield of 6.74%.

Competition Council Sets Off Inquiry Into Companies Issuing Vouchers Romania's Competition Council has launched an investigation into possible antitrust violations on the voucher issuing and selling market by the companies Edenred Romania, Sodexo Pass Romania and Up Romania, the authority announced on Thursday (July 6).

Alro Slatina Dropped From BET Index To Make Room For Hidroelectrica The Bucharest Stock Exchange approved the procedure for including Hidroelectrica’s shares in its indices during the extraordinary meeting of the Indices Commission on July 6, 2023, starting with the first trading day of the company’s shares on the stock market.

Largest Order In Hidroeletrica's IPO From Institutional Investor: RON1.27B The largest allocation in electricity producer Hidroelectrica’s (H2O.RO) IPO on the Bucharest Stock Exchange is RON1.27 billion or approximately 12.3 million shares, ZF has found from order processing data on bvb.ro. The price is RON104 per share, the final price of the IPO.

Roca Industry Acquires Electroplast For RON46M Roca Industry HOLDINGROCK1 (ROC1.RO), which owns stakes in several do-it-yourself (DIY) and building material companies and is in turn held by Roca Investments, on Thursday (July 6) announced in a stock market report the acquisition of electrical wiring maker Electroplast for about RON46 (...)

Deloitte: Online Experiences Increasingly Capture Consumers' Attention, Mostly Youngsters Online experiences are increasingly capturing consumers’ attention, especially younger generations, according to the Deloitte Digital Media Trends 2023 report.

 


