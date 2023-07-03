"MADRIGAL 60" Music Lounge inaugurated at Bucharest's Henri Coandă International Airport

"MADRIGAL 60" Music Lounge inaugurated at Bucharest's Henri Coandă International Airport. The National Chamber Choir 'Madrigal - Marin Constantin' and the National Company Bucharest Airports recently inaugurated the "MADRIGAL 60" Music Lounge at the Henri Coandă International Airport. The event took place on June 30 within the airport, in the connecting area between the Departures