TeraPlast Earmarks RON300M For Investments In 2021-2023 Period; Aims To Further Expand Abroad

TeraPlast Earmarks RON300M For Investments In 2021-2023 Period; Aims To Further Expand Abroad. Building materials company TeraPlast has allocated RON300 million for investments in the 2021-2023 period and seeks to further expand into new international markets. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]