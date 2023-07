Domeniile Ostrov Sees 10% Decline In Cherry Production In 2023

Domeniile Ostrov, one of the largest fruit producers in Romania and South-East Europe, now during peak summer fruit harvesting season, estimates a cherry production of 500 tons, down 10% from 2022, due to bad weather. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]