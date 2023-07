Brick Romania Invests EUR1M To Install Photovoltaic Panels At Its Constanta Store

Brick Romania Invests EUR1M To Install Photovoltaic Panels At Its Constanta Store. Brick Romania, a local DIY and home improvement retailer based in Constanta, has invested RON1 million to install photovoltaic panels on the rooftop of its store in the south-eastern city of Constanta. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]