Damen Galati Shipyard To Build 4 Frigates For Belgium And Netherlands. Damen Galati shipyard, one of the biggest players in the local shipbuilding industry, will design and build four new frigates for Belgium and the Netherlands after winning a new contract. It is worth EUR4 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]