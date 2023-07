MedLife Calls Shareholders For RON100M Share Capital Increase

MedLife Calls Shareholders For RON100M Share Capital Increase. The Board of Directors of private health operator MedLife (M.RO) has summoned the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders for August 3, 2023 to approve the increase of the share capital by RON99.65 million, from the current amount of RON33.2 million up to RON132.87 million, the company (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]