Innova Capital Becomes Shareholder In Romanian-Belgian EMI Group After Buying 15% Stake

Innova Capital, a leading private equity fund in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), has joined the shareholding structure of Romanian-Belgian EMI Group after buying a 51% stake via combination of partial buy-out and EUR15 million capital increase.