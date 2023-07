Retail Investor Tranche In Hidroelectrica IPO 450% Oversubscribed

Retail Investor Tranche In Hidroelectrica IPO 450% Oversubscribed. Retail investors subscribed RON5.9 billion worth of Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO) shares in the first seven days of the IPO, so their tranche is almost 450% or 3.5 times oversubscribed, ZF has found by aggregating data from brokers’ platforms. They introduced subscription orders for 52.65 million (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]