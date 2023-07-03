Rinf Outsourcing Solutions Opens Its Third Office In Romania, In Cluj; Seeks To Hire 100 IT Experts



Rinf Outsourcing Solutions Opens Its Third Office In Romania, In Cluj; Seeks To Hire 100 IT Experts.

Rinf Outsourcing Solutions (rinf.tech), a local company specializing in software development, consulting and BPO, has opened its third office in Romania, in the city of Cluj-Napoca, and intends to recruit 100 IT experts, company representatives said in a statement.