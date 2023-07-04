 
July 4, 2023

Bloomberg indicates Hidroelectrica IPO will close at a price below maximum
The indicative price for the sale of Hidroelectrica shares (BVB: H2O) would be between RON 103 and RON 104 per share, compared to the listing Prospectus range of RON 94-112, according to a short note published by Bloomberg, which also quotes sources familiar with the IPO. According to (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

ACAROM: New Car Registrations In Romania Up Over 19% YoY To 13,173 Units In June 2023 New car registrations in Romania increased by 19.03% on the year to a total 13,173 units in June 2023, data from the association of automotive manufacturers in Romania (ACAROM) showed on Tuesday (July 4). DRPCIV.

Metropolitan Life Pensii Private Buys RON23M Worth Of Banca Transilvania Shares In May 2023 Metropolitan Life Pensii Private, which manages the third largest mandatory private pension fund in Romania, after NN Pensii and AZT Viitorul Tau, increased its ownership stakes in Banca Transilvania (TLV.RO), Romgaz (SNG.RO) and Transport Trade Services (TTS.RO), over the course of May 2023, (...)

BSOG Starts Authorization Process For First Offshore Energy Corridor In Romanian Sector Of Black Sea Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG), whose owner is US giant Carlyle, has announced the start of the authorization process for an offshore energy corridor in the Romanian sector of the Black Sea along the infrastructure of the Midia Natural Gas Development (MGD) Project.

TotalEnergies Buys Five Photovoltaic Projects From PNE In NW Romania French-held TotalEnergies has bought a portfolio of five solar projects with a total capacity of more than 200 MW located in north-western Romania from Germany’s PNE, after taking over a similar portfolio in Poland this year.

2Performant Sales Rise 45% To EUR31.4M In Q2, 2023 Technology company 2Performant Network (2P.RO), the leading affiliate marketing company in Romania, announced that its platform brokered 690,000 sales in the second quarter of 2023, a 76% increase compared with year-ago period.

Daniel Anghel Elected President Of Foreign Investors Council Daniel Anghel, Tax and Legal Services Leader PwC Romania, was elected President of the Foreign Investors Council (FIC), for a one-year term.

AmCham Romania: Level Of Appreciation of Investment Climate Reaches New Record High In 2023 Companies show a record level of optimism regarding the investment climate inn Romania, and intentions to increase operations and investment plans in 2023 are still at high levels for the next three years, as per a survey conducted annually by AmCham Romania.

 


