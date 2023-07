UniCredit expects growth above region’s average in Romania

UniCredit expects growth above region’s average in Romania. In its latest CEE Quarterly Report, UniCredit says Romania’s economy is expected to grow by 3% in 2023 and 4% in 2024, outpacing Central Europe this year due to more resilient consumer demand, public investment and pre-election spending. The bank also predicts moderate fiscal consolidation (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]