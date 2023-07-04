Solidarity contributions worth 0.2% of GDP collected for 2022 in Romania

Solidarity contributions worth 0.2% of GDP collected for 2022 in Romania. Romania’s government collected some RON 3.14 billion (EUR 630 mln or 0.2% of GDP) as solidarity contributions from oil and gas companies, according to Profit.ro, quoting sources within the tax collection agency ANAF. It is less than the RON 3.9 bln initially estimated last September when the (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]