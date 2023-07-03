Record-breaking attendance at EURO U21 Championship hosted by Romania and Georgia
The UEFA European Under-21 Championship in Georgia and Romania has shattered attendance records, becoming the most-watched EURO U21 edition to date. A groundbreaking milestone was achieved during the quarter-final match between Georgia and Israel at the Paichadze Stadium in Tbilisi, where a (...)
