Cluj Medical School Museum inaugurated for public

Cluj Medical School Museum inaugurated for public. The "Iuliu Hațieganu" University of Medicine and Pharmacy (UMF) in Cluj-Napoca inaugurated the Museum of the Cluj Medical School to preserve and promote its academic heritage. The museum's opening ceremony was attended by members of the academic community, including Prof. Dr. Ioan-Aurel Pop, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]