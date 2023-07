Old Three-Room Apartment Prices Flat In Bucharest In June

Old Three-Room Apartment Prices Flat In Bucharest In June. The asking prices of the old three-room apartments in Bucharest slowed down in June as the annual growth reached a mere 0.5% or EUR550 year-on-year to EUR109,750, the ZF real estate index compiled in partnership with real estate consultant SVN Romania shows. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]