Online Store Atu Tech Invests EUR200,000 To Streamline Operations. Local online store Atu Tech (a2t.ro), which specializes in the sale of security products and is also an importer of security equipment, has invested EUR200,000 to streamline its operations this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]