David Garrett comes to Timișoara for second concert in Romania this summer



David Garrett comes to Timișoara for second concert in Romania this summer.

Famous violinist David Garrett will also perform in Timișoara, western Romania, this summer. It is the second concert confirmed by the artist for local fans after the one scheduled to take place in Bucharest in August. The show in Timișoara, also part of the world tour promoting David (...)