Technology company rinf.tech opens third office in Romania, seeks to hire 100 IT specialists
Jul 4, 2023
Technology company rinf.tech opens third office in Romania, seeks to hire 100 IT specialists.
rinf.tech, a technology company specialising in tech consultancy and custom software development, announced the opening of a new office in Cluj-Napoca. Located in Cluj Business Campus, it is the company’s third office in Romania, after the ones in Bucharest and Timisoara. Also, as part of its (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]