Ameropa Grains Posts Over 50% Growth In Revenue To RON8.5B In 2022

Ameropa Grains Posts Over 50% Growth In Revenue To RON8.5B In 2022. Grain trader Ameropa Grains, who is the market leader in Romania, ended 2022 with RON8.57 billion revenue, an increase of 51% year-on-year, ZF has calculated from Finance Ministry data. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]