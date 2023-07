Environmental NGO Conservation Carpathia backs restoration of Fagaras mountain shelters

Environmental NGO Conservation Carpathia backs restoration of Fagaras mountain shelters. The Conservation Carpathia Foundation recently announced its support for the restoration of mountain shelters in Romania's Fagaras Mountains, a project initiated by the Carpathian Mountain Association (AMC) and Salvamont Arges. The partnership aims for the Conservation Carpathia Foundation to (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]