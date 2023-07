Hidroelectrica’s IPO Closes

Hidroelectrica’s IPO Closes. The largest share sale in the history of Romania ended on Tuesday, July 4 at 12 p.m., with the closing of the initial public offering of electricity producer Hidroelectrica (H2O.RO), where minority shareholder Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) put up for sale 78 million shares for about RON8.8 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]