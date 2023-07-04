Ulysses European Odyssey: Romanian theatre production inspired by James Joyce looks at impact of migration

In Between Homes, a theater production by Cluj-Napoca-based Create.Act.Enjoy, will run between July 7th and July 16th at Fabrica Clujana. The production is "an immersive promenade performance that looks at the impact of migration, not just on those that leave their home country, but those who (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]