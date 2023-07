Foreign arrivals to Romania increase 13% YoY in May

Foreign arrivals to Romania increase 13% YoY in May. The number of arrivals of foreign visitors at Romania’s border points increased by 13% in May, reaching 1.197 million, while the departures of Romanian visitors abroad rose by 2.1% to 1.605 million compared to the same month in 2022, as reported on Tuesday by the National Institute of (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]