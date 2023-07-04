Consumer Loan Reference Index IRCC Falls To 5.94% A Year For Q3/2023 Vs 5.98% For Q2/2023

Consumer Loan Reference Index IRCC Falls To 5.94% A Year For Q3/2023 Vs 5.98% For Q2/2023. The IRCC, which is used by banks to calculate interest rates for new loans taken out starting with the spring of 2019, decreased to 5.94% a year. The new value corresponds to the first quarter of 2023 and it will be used by lending institutions for the third quarter of 2023 (the July-September (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]