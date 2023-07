TotalEnergies Buys Five Photovoltaic Projects From PNE In NW Romania

TotalEnergies Buys Five Photovoltaic Projects From PNE In NW Romania. French-held TotalEnergies has bought a portfolio of five solar projects with a total capacity of more than 200 MW located in north-western Romania from Germany’s PNE, after taking over a similar portfolio in Poland this year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]