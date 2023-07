2Performant Sales Rise 45% To EUR31.4M In Q2, 2023

2Performant Sales Rise 45% To EUR31.4M In Q2, 2023. Technology company 2Performant Network (2P.RO), the leading affiliate marketing company in Romania, announced that its platform brokered 690,000 sales in the second quarter of 2023, a 76% increase compared with year-ago period.