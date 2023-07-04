BSOG Starts Authorization Process For First Offshore Energy Corridor In Romanian Sector Of Black Sea

BSOG Starts Authorization Process For First Offshore Energy Corridor In Romanian Sector Of Black Sea. Black Sea Oil & Gas (BSOG), whose owner is US giant Carlyle, has announced the start of the authorization process for an offshore energy corridor in the Romanian sector of the Black Sea along the infrastructure of the Midia Natural Gas Development (MGD) Project. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]