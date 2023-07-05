New car registrations in Romania up 25% y/y in H1, used cars market shrinks

New car registrations in Romania increased in June 2023 by 19.03% y/y, reaching a volume of 13,173 units, according to the Romanian Automobile Manufacturers Association. In the first six months of 2023, new car registrations reached 73,645 units, up 25.4% y/y, Bursa.ro reported. As for used