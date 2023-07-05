TotalEnergies takes over five PV park projects in Romania with 200MWp total installed capacity

TotalEnergies takes over five PV park projects in Romania with 200MWp total installed capacity. French oil group TotalEnergies acquired a portfolio of five solar projects in northwestern Romania from German company PNE. With a total capacity of over 200 MW, these projects will contribute to the supply of renewable energy to cover the country's needs. The commissioning of the five solar (...)