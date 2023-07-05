BSOG ups by 25% its annual gas production target at MGD offshore perimeter

BSOG ups by 25% its annual gas production target at MGD offshore perimeter. The first year of gas production in the MGD project operated by Black Sea Oil & Gas - BSOG, backed by the American investment fund Carlyle, exceeded the company’s initial expectations of delivering 1 billion cubic meters (bcm) of gas per year, the company announced. The target was reached (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]