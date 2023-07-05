BSOG sketches 3GW offshore wind farm along its Black Sea natural gas perimeter

BSOG sketches 3GW offshore wind farm along its Black Sea natural gas perimeter. Black Sea Oil & Gas - BSOG, backed by the American investment fund Carlyle and the operator of Midia Gas Development - MGD offshore natural gas project in Romania's Black Sea that started production last year, announced that it initiated the process for authorizing an "power corridor" in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]