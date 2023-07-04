Cluj-Napoca's Electric Castle festival to donate RON 1 for each PET bottle collected

Cluj-Napoca's Electric Castle festival to donate RON 1 for each PET bottle collected. Electric Castle encourages a sustainable festival experience, urging participants to contribute to a greener edition. The "You recycle, Lidl donates" initiative continues this year, with Lidl Romania donating RON 1 for each PET bottle or aluminum can collected at the event. Since 2019, Lidl (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]