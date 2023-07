Casa Noastra Ends 2022 with RON707M Turnover, Up 39% YOY

QFort door and window maker Casa Noastra in 2022 registered RON707 million turnover, 39% higher than in 2021, with 2022 being in fact the best year ever for the company owned by Stefan Cherciu. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]