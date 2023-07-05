PepsiCo Bottler in Romania Hits RON1.5B Turnover in 2022, Up 36% YOY

Quadrant Amroq Beverages, the bottler of PepsiCo drinks in Romania, ended 2022 with RON1.5 billion turnover, up 36% from 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]