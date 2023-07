Arobs Transilvania Software Acquires Hungary’s Arobs Pannonia Software

Arobs Transilvania Software, the largest IT group listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, has informed the capital market about the complete takeover of Arobs Pannonia Software Kft, headquartered in Budapest, Hungary, specialized in fleet management and custom software development. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]