JazzUP Nobile Festival to take place in cultural destinations in southern Romania

The first edition of the JazzUP Nobile Festival will take place in select destinations around southern Romania, aiming to offer an unparalleled opportunity for jazz enthusiasts and all those passionate about high-quality cultural experiences. The organizer of the festival, the CultArt (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]