|
|
|
Romanian Central Bank Holds Key Rate At 7% A Year
Jul 5, 2023
Romanian Central Bank Holds Key Rate At 7% A Year.
Romania's central bank has decided at its board meeting on Wednesday (July 5, 2023) to keep its benchmark interest rate on hold at 7% a year.
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
|
|
|
|
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
|
Romanian airline AirConnect to move its regular flights to Bucharest's Baneasa airport
Starting from July 24, AirConnect will move its operations to Băneasa Airport in order to provide customers with access to the newest terminal in the Romanian capital, with reduced time for all check-in, security control and boarding formalities, according to a company press release. As such, (...)
Medieval Festival of Huniade Castle holds fifth edition in Timișoara this month
The National Museum of Banat, in Western Romania, together with the Timiș County Council, is organizing the fifth edition of the Medieval Festival of Huniade Castle from July 14 to July 16. The event will feature tournaments, a costume parade, early music concerts, puppet theatre, juggling, (...)
Survey: Fewer Women In Executive Boards Of Energy Companies In Romania Compared To Five Years Ago
The share held by women in the Boards of Directors of companies operating in the Romanian energy sector has decreased compared to five years ago, but the percentage remains high compared to countries in Central and Eastern Europe, according to the latest research by the Boston Consulting Group (BCG)
Piletilevi Group takes over majority stake in Romania's leading ticket sales company Bilete.ro
Piletilevi Group, the largest ticket sales platform in the Baltic states, said on July 6 that it is acquiring a majority stake in Bilete.ro, Romania’s oldest and leading ticket sales company with a 30% market share. The transaction will be finalized after receiving the necessary approvals from (...)
RO investors' community focused on women-founded startups announces close to EUR 800,000 investments in first year of activity
Bravva Angels, a community of business angel investors focused on supporting women-founded startups, announced that a part of its investors put close to EUR 800,000 into eight companies since its establishment a year ago. This year, they invested in OutDID, a software ID-checking solution; (...)
Braila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe's largest bridges
The Brăila bridge over the Danube, one of the largest suspension bridges in Europe, the largest over the Danube, and Romania's biggest infrastructure investment of the last 30 years, was officially inaugurated Thursday, July 6. Several state officials attended the ceremony, including president (...)
Western Romania: Timișoara Polytechnic University launches game development master program
The Polytechnic University in Timișoara, western Romania, recently announced the launch of a master’s program in game development. The new master's program is not only aimed at graduates of technical specializations such as Automation and Computers or Computer Science but also at graduates (...)
|